Am I dreaming? by dide
Am I dreaming?

At the Clevedon Show yesterday, there were some sheep dogs and their owners practicing for the sheep dog trials. I loved the way this dog called 'Scout' sat and watched the sheep. She just wanted to get out there and round them up.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site.
John Falconer ace
Great shot. Great dog.
November 5th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
So funny
November 5th, 2023  
Diana ace
Ever so alert and waiting for some action! Fabulous capture and rural scene.
November 5th, 2023  
