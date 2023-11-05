Sign up
Previous
Photo 3598
Am I dreaming?
At the Clevedon Show yesterday, there were some sheep dogs and their owners practicing for the sheep dog trials. I loved the way this dog called 'Scout' sat and watched the sheep. She just wanted to get out there and round them up.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
3
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3598
photos
171
followers
120
following
985% complete
View this month »
3591
3592
3593
3594
3595
3596
3597
3598
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
4th November 2023 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
rural
,
sheep
,
farm
,
sheep-dog
John Falconer
ace
Great shot. Great dog.
November 5th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
So funny
November 5th, 2023
Diana
ace
Ever so alert and waiting for some action! Fabulous capture and rural scene.
November 5th, 2023
