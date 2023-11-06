Previous
Style of... by dide
Style of...

Thierry Salmon.. How quickly camera club seems to come around and I am always rushing to get an image (or three) ready in time! Thierry takes black and white uncluttered images, so hopefully this one will fit the bill.
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

Dianne

@dide
Diana ace
This should fit the bill, I love the sky.
November 6th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
So much interest in that sky I'm this attractive minimalist composition
November 6th, 2023  
