Photo 3599
Style of...
Style of... Thierry Salmon.. How quickly camera club seems to come around and I am always rushing to get an image (or three) ready in time! Thierry takes black and white uncluttered images, so hopefully this one will fit the bill.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
blackandwhite
,
landscape
,
leading-lines
,
thierry-salmon
Diana
ace
This should fit the bill, I love the sky.
November 6th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
So much interest in that sky I'm this attractive minimalist composition
November 6th, 2023
