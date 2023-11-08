Sign up
Photo 3601
The spinners
At the Clevedon Show, there was a group of ladies who were spinning. One of them was spinning this lovely multi coloured wool.
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
Dianne
@dide
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
4th November 2023 12:46pm
yarn
wool
spinner
clevedon-show
Delwyn Barnett
ace
I love what you have done here to show the movement of the spindle. A very attractive image.
November 8th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely bright image with the speed and rotation of the spindle well captured - fav
November 8th, 2023
Wylie
ace
terrific exposure.
November 8th, 2023
Babs
ace
Oh wow this looks amazing. I love the colours. fav.
November 8th, 2023
Karen
Wow that is so cool.
November 8th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
November 8th, 2023
