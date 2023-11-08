Previous
The spinners by dide
Photo 3601

The spinners

At the Clevedon Show, there was a group of ladies who were spinning. One of them was spinning this lovely multi coloured wool.
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Dianne

@dide
Delwyn Barnett ace
I love what you have done here to show the movement of the spindle. A very attractive image.
November 8th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely bright image with the speed and rotation of the spindle well captured - fav
November 8th, 2023  
Wylie ace
terrific exposure.
November 8th, 2023  
Babs ace
Oh wow this looks amazing. I love the colours. fav.
November 8th, 2023  
Karen
Wow that is so cool.
November 8th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
November 8th, 2023  
