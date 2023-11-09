Previous
Showjumping by dide
Photo 3602

Showjumping

Another image from the Clevedon Show. It must've been hard for the horses, as the ground was really soft and boggy. The few that I saw seemed to be coping ok though.
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Dianne

@dide
Joan Robillard ace
Amazimg shot
November 9th, 2023  
