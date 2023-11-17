Uncle Chad

We have had a full-on (and enjoyable) weekend with 12 people staying and about 35 for a pot luck dinner. We find it easier to have an early Christmas, but it has been hectic - my family last weekend (not at our place) and Chook's family this weekend. The weather was ghastly and it was fortunate that some family couldn't make it, as we couldn't spill outside onto the decks. I did love this image of Chad with his little nephew and niece. Little Ida is able to walk, but still prefers to hold onto one finger to speed things up.