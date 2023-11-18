Sign up
Photo 3611
Playing
After the extended family left this morning, we were able to have time watching the three grandies playing. Little Ida thought she was the 'bees knees' as she pushed Quinn in the trolley. Rudy was busy mowing the lawns...
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
winghong_ho
Sweet family photo.
November 19th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Cute picture
November 19th, 2023
