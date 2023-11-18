Previous
Playing by dide
Photo 3611

Playing

After the extended family left this morning, we were able to have time watching the three grandies playing. Little Ida thought she was the 'bees knees' as she pushed Quinn in the trolley. Rudy was busy mowing the lawns...
winghong_ho
Sweet family photo.
November 19th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Cute picture
November 19th, 2023  
