Across the river by dide
Across the river

Peeping through the trees across the Waikato River to the hills beyond. The hills are what @julzmaoiro looks down to from their farm, so this is a bit of a different viewpoint.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Dianne

@dide
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful scene.
December 7th, 2023  
Christina ace
Great sneak peek - the hills look steeper from this view
December 7th, 2023  
