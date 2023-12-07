Sign up
Previous
Photo 3630
Across the river
Peeping through the trees across the Waikato River to the hills beyond. The hills are what
@julzmaoiro
looks down to from their farm, so this is a bit of a different viewpoint.
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
Dianne
@dide
3630
photos
167
followers
119
following
3623
3624
3625
3626
3627
3628
3629
3630
Tags
trees
,
river
,
hills
,
waikato-river
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful scene.
December 7th, 2023
Christina
ace
Great sneak peek - the hills look steeper from this view
December 7th, 2023
