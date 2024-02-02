The Port

We are staying at New Plymouth and this is the view out the back window of the van. There doesn't look like much room for these big ships leaving the port...It has been very windy and the sea is very rough. I am pleased to say it has been cooler and in between the rain showers my sister and I even managed a swim. We had a delicious meal at Carrie's place and then cycled home (it's only a few minutes bike ride). Unfortunately there isn't a suitable parking spot at her house. A great day for the first full day of our holiday.