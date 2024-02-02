Previous
The Port by dide
Photo 3687

The Port

We are staying at New Plymouth and this is the view out the back window of the van. There doesn't look like much room for these big ships leaving the port...It has been very windy and the sea is very rough. I am pleased to say it has been cooler and in between the rain showers my sister and I even managed a swim. We had a delicious meal at Carrie's place and then cycled home (it's only a few minutes bike ride). Unfortunately there isn't a suitable parking spot at her house. A great day for the first full day of our holiday.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1010% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise