Anakiwa

That's us - visiting Outward Bound School in the lovely Queen Charlotte Sound at the top of the South Island. We were reminiscing about the time we each had there many years ago. Today we rode our bikes on a track. (I walked a bit of it as it had very steep drop-offs and was somewhat narrow.) It was 22 km each way, but we rode on the road for the return journey. I have incredibly awful ‘helmet’ hair from my cycling helmet, plus I’m trying to go from very short hair to a longer style. It’s a messy, slow process! We are staying in Havelock, right next to the marina. There's some pretty flash boats there!