Anakiwa by dide
Anakiwa

That's us - visiting Outward Bound School in the lovely Queen Charlotte Sound at the top of the South Island. We were reminiscing about the time we each had there many years ago. Today we rode our bikes on a track. (I walked a bit of it as it had very steep drop-offs and was somewhat narrow.) It was 22 km each way, but we rode on the road for the return journey. I have incredibly awful ‘helmet’ hair from my cycling helmet, plus I’m trying to go from very short hair to a longer style. It’s a messy, slow process! We are staying in Havelock, right next to the marina. There's some pretty flash boats there!
Dianne

ace
@dide
Delwyn Barnett ace
Oh that brings back memories for me too. I was there when I was 21 years old, then again when I was 61! I like the way you have displayed your photo.
February 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful shot of the two of you looking so happy! Your trip sounds so exciting.
February 13th, 2024  
Brian ace
Lovely image and narrative
February 13th, 2024  
