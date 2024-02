The Teapots of Ross.

Ross is a small town on the west coast of the South Island. We finished the cycle trail here and loved the tiny tidy town. It has a population of around 300 and was once a bustling gold mining town in the 1860's. We were most taken with one of the houses which had around 100 teapots on the wall either side of the driveway and across the front of the house. They have been collected over many years and are most interesting.