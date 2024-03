Junior mechanic

When you're three years old and want to carry the large spanners for Uncle Josh - it's a big load but you do it anyway. The kids have been here today and having a great time. We also went across to the neighbour's place to celebrate a hundred and first birthday! The birthday 'girl' had her large immediate family and lots of extended family there to share in a pot luck lunch. Although she now lives in a rest home, the family have retained the homestead and get together there as often as they can.