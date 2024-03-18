Sign up
Previous
Photo 3732
Feeding Barry
Another full on day at Ambury Park. Here is Quinn feeding Barry the rabbit. We had a visit from my niece and great niece this afternoon and the stayed for dinner. The kids had a great time playing across the farm area.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
2
0
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3732
photos
164
followers
116
following
1022% complete
3725
3726
3727
3728
3729
3730
3731
3732
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
18th March 2024 4:20pm
Tags
rabbit
,
rural
,
farm
,
ambury-regional-park
Maggiemae
ace
Lovely natural photos from a NZ farm! To be recognised!
March 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
so wonderful for children to be able to grow up in nature.
March 18th, 2024
