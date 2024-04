Today, @julzmaioro @yorkshirekiwi and I met up with @happypat in the small town of Morrinsville. It was fun to sit and chat - lunch was a few hours! Morrinsville is in the middle of a large dairying area and there are lots of cow sculptures... This steampunk cow was on a corner in the Main Street. What a fun day meeting up with 365 friends. Thanks Pat for making time to meet up so soon after you had arrived in NZ.