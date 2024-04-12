Previous
Bags packed! by dide
Bags packed!

We are away for the weekend and are staying across from this cute railway station. The trains that run from here only go a short distance to an equally cute station.
Dianne

ace
@dide
Bec ace
Love the pop of red and suitcases.
April 12th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely!
April 12th, 2024  
