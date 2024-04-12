Sign up
Photo 3757
Bags packed!
We are away for the weekend and are staying across from this cute railway station. The trains that run from here only go a short distance to an equally cute station.
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
waihi
,
railway-station
Bec
ace
Love the pop of red and suitcases.
April 12th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely!
April 12th, 2024
