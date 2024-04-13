Sign up
Photo 3758
Half way
My sister and brother-in-law joined us on a bike ride today. We cycled from Omokoroa to the Wairoa River bridge and back. It was as an easy 35 km cycle on tracks, some boardwalks and minor roads. It was a nice day and good to hang out with them.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
Dianne
@dide
Tags
family
,
cycle
,
omokoroa
Diana
How wonderful to have family members with the same interests, it is so much more fun. A lovely shot of all the happy faces.
April 13th, 2024
