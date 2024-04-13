Previous
Half way by dide
Photo 3758

Half way

My sister and brother-in-law joined us on a bike ride today. We cycled from Omokoroa to the Wairoa River bridge and back. It was as an easy 35 km cycle on tracks, some boardwalks and minor roads. It was a nice day and good to hang out with them.
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1029% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How wonderful to have family members with the same interests, it is so much more fun. A lovely shot of all the happy faces.
April 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise