Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3759
Another sister
On our weekend away, we had a chance to have lunch with another of my sisters (I have four...) and my brother in law. We met at Waihi Beach and it was a fun catchup and a lovely meal.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3759
photos
166
followers
121
following
1029% complete
View this month »
3752
3753
3754
3755
3756
3757
3758
3759
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
14th April 2024 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sister
,
lunch
,
wait-beach
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I can see the likeness ! Nice to meet up for for lunch and a good chin-wag !!
April 14th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
It seems the men enjoy the company too! Waihi Beach is a long way away!
April 14th, 2024
Dianne
ace
@maggiemae
Just under two hours from our place. We had been to Tauranga for the weekend, so it worked well to meet them there on our way home.
April 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous family shot where everyone looks happy. How great that you could meet up with both your sisters.
April 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close