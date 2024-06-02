Sign up
Photo 3808
Manawa with Auntie and Mum
I love this image of the latest calf 'Manawa'. Today has been overcast and a little misty rain - good weather to settle in the 400 trees we have planted in the last two days.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
0
0
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3808
photos
165
followers
120
following
1043% complete
View this month »
3801
3802
3803
3804
3805
3806
3807
3808
Photo Details
Views
13
Album
365
Taken
23rd May 2024 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
calf
,
long-horns
