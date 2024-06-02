Previous
Manawa with Auntie and Mum
Manawa with Auntie and Mum

I love this image of the latest calf 'Manawa'. Today has been overcast and a little misty rain - good weather to settle in the 400 trees we have planted in the last two days.
2nd June 2024

Dianne

