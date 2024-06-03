Previous
Reluctant by dide
Reluctant

I was helping Josh shift the heifers today and they were reluctant to cross the bridge. I went ahead of them and called them, so eventually they came across.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Dianne

ace
@dide
Brian ace
A mixture of herding and shepherding. Great story and image
June 3rd, 2024  
Babs ace
Glad they listened to you and were well behaved
June 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful rural scene and capture, I suppose they will soon get used to it.
June 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What beautiful animals - they will soon learn to listen to the school ma's voice !!
June 3rd, 2024  
Dianne ace
@beryl only if there is a promise of hay or fresh pasture!
June 3rd, 2024  
Hazel ace
You are brave, I think, Dianne and such a good shot too!
June 3rd, 2024  
