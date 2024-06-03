Sign up
Previous
Photo 3809
Reluctant
I was helping Josh shift the heifers today and they were reluctant to cross the bridge. I went ahead of them and called them, so eventually they came across.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
6
3
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
3rd June 2024 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
,
rural
,
farm
,
heifers
Brian
ace
A mixture of herding and shepherding. Great story and image
June 3rd, 2024
Babs
ace
Glad they listened to you and were well behaved
June 3rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful rural scene and capture, I suppose they will soon get used to it.
June 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What beautiful animals - they will soon learn to listen to the school ma's voice !!
June 3rd, 2024
Dianne
ace
@beryl
only if there is a promise of hay or fresh pasture!
June 3rd, 2024
Hazel
ace
You are brave, I think, Dianne and such a good shot too!
June 3rd, 2024
