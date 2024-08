Us

We had a great bike ride today along a disused railway track. We cycled between two small towns (Waihi and Paeroa) and return, a distance of 50 km. Here we are outside the Karangahake tunnel that is 1 km long and part of the route. We followed the Ohinemuri River most of the way through the gorge and it was a pretty place to explore. We have cycled here a few times, but I wanted to try my new bike on a longer distance.