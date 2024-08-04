Previous
Karangahake Gorge by dide
Photo 3871

Karangahake Gorge

This was taken on our bike ride through the gorge yesterday, when we were on the bridge over the river, heading into the tunnel. It is a main road through the gorge and is pretty busy with all types of road transport.
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1060% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
What a ride!
August 4th, 2024  
Christina ace
I love this area it's so scenic. Great shot
August 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene.
August 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise