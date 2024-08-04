Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3871
Karangahake Gorge
This was taken on our bike ride through the gorge yesterday, when we were on the bridge over the river, heading into the tunnel. It is a main road through the gorge and is pretty busy with all types of road transport.
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3871
photos
162
followers
118
following
1060% complete
View this month »
3864
3865
3866
3867
3868
3869
3870
3871
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
3rd August 2024 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gorge
,
karangahake
,
karangahake-gorge
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
What a ride!
August 4th, 2024
Christina
ace
I love this area it's so scenic. Great shot
August 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene.
August 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close