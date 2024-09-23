Sign up
Photo 1934
Exit Stage Left
One of the shots when I was out on the road on Sunday.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
1
0
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
5377
photos
15
followers
44
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
22nd September 2024 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Country roads...take me home...... I like the curve in your leading line here.
September 25th, 2024
