In The Limelight by digitalrn
Photo 1933

In The Limelight

Finally took some time and went out with my camera specifically to take some photos. It has been awhile. This guy was having a nice quiet swim in the creek.
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Rick Schies

Peter Dulis ace
Great shot
September 22nd, 2024  
