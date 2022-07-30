Sign up
Photo 953
Nugget Point Lighthouse
A place I have wanted to visit, so hubby and I drove there on Saturday 30 July. Would love to visit under different light conditions and weather as well.
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-H1
Taken
30th July 2022 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
rocks
,
ocean
,
lighthouse
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful capture.
August 8th, 2022
