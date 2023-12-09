Previous
Next
Flowers still life by dkbarnett
Photo 1447

Flowers still life

My friend came to visit and brought a beautiful bunch of flowers. The late afternoon sun through the windows was shining on them nicely.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
401% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christina ace
They are lovely!
January 16th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful and what a fabulous composition.
January 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise