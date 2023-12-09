Sign up
Photo 1447
Flowers still life
My friend came to visit and brought a beautiful bunch of flowers. The late afternoon sun through the windows was shining on them nicely.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
2
1
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1459
1460
257
1461
1462
1463
258
1464
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
9th December 2023 7:44pm
Tags
flowers
,
still-life
Christina
ace
They are lovely!
January 16th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful and what a fabulous composition.
January 16th, 2024
