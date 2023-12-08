Previous
Street Sculpture by dkbarnett
Photo 1446

Street Sculpture

This isn't a very big sculpture, but I quite like the quirkiness of it. Sky Tower in the background.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Delwyn Barnett

Christina ace
I've never seen it before. Love the way its framed with buildings.
January 16th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
It's very quirky and I love it!
January 16th, 2024  
