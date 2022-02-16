Sign up
On the Road
On the road between Queenstown and Tekapo. I noticed the line of light along the ridge line, so thought this would be a good subject for the black and white challenge from
@tdaug80
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
fence
,
trees
,
black&white
,
ridge
