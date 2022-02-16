Previous
On the Road by dkbarnett
111 / 365

On the Road

On the road between Queenstown and Tekapo. I noticed the line of light along the ridge line, so thought this would be a good subject for the black and white challenge from @tdaug80
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
