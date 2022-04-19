Previous
Ruru by dkbarnett
125 / 365

Ruru

This week @aecasey - April was my get-pushed 508 challenge partner and said to me "Your challenge this week is to take a photograph that breaks composition rules: take a picture where the interest point(s) are located around the edge of the frame, not in the center or according to the rule of thirds.Your challenge this week is to take a photograph that breaks composition rules: take a picture where the interest point(s) are located around the edge of the frame, not in the center or according to the rule of thirds." I actually took this photo before I saw what the challenge was and thought it could work. My son had this small bird (Ruru / Morepork / owl) fly into his window and died. It was so upsetting. He brought it to me and I arranged for it to be given to DOC (Department of Conservation). They were really happy to get it.

I tried a bit of focus stacking for this photograph.
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

Delwyn Barnett

@aecasey - April
Here is a photo for your challenge.
April 24th, 2022  
