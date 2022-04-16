Previous
Next
Pounamu by dkbarnett
124 / 365

Pounamu

This week for the get-pushed-challenged Laura @la_photographic asked how I felt about photographing food. Last night we were lucky enough to go out for dinner to Amisfield Winery near Queenstown. Apparently this has been voted as the best restaurant in New Zealand last year. The food was amazing. It was very hard to photograph though because it was very dark!
This is the very last dish we received and was made to look like a pounamu mere(greenstone). The cord was made from kumura. The ice was made from kawakawa leaves. It tasted slightly spicy and not at all sweet. I enjoyed it.
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
33% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
Here is my response to your challenge of photographing food this week for the get pushed challenge - Laura @la_photographic
April 17th, 2022  
Brian ace
Congratulations. I like this very much.
April 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise