This week for the get-pushed-challenged Laura @la_photographic asked how I felt about photographing food. Last night we were lucky enough to go out for dinner to Amisfield Winery near Queenstown. Apparently this has been voted as the best restaurant in New Zealand last year. The food was amazing. It was very hard to photograph though because it was very dark!
This is the very last dish we received and was made to look like a pounamu mere(greenstone). The cord was made from kumura. The ice was made from kawakawa leaves. It tasted slightly spicy and not at all sweet. I enjoyed it.