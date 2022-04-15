This week for the get-pushed-challenged Laura @la_photographic asked how I felt about photographing food. Last night we were lucky enough to go out for dinner to Amisfield Winery near Queenstown. Apparently this has been voted as the best restaurant in New Zealand last year. The food was amazing. It was very hard to photograph though because it was very dark!
This dish is made from piper. The frame and backbone was completely edible as well as it was cooked until it was very crunchy. The fillet (boneless) of piper was filled with white bait and served with a beurre blanc sauce. Very delicious.