Piper by dkbarnett
123 / 365

Piper

This week for the get-pushed-challenged Laura @la_photographic asked how I felt about photographing food. Last night we were lucky enough to go out for dinner to Amisfield Winery near Queenstown. Apparently this has been voted as the best restaurant in New Zealand last year. The food was amazing. It was very hard to photograph though because it was very dark!
This dish is made from piper. The frame and backbone was completely edible as well as it was cooked until it was very crunchy. The fillet (boneless) of piper was filled with white bait and served with a beurre blanc sauce. Very delicious.
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

Delwyn Barnett

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
Here is another response to your challenge of photographing food this week for the get pushed challenge - Laura @la_photographic
April 17th, 2022  
