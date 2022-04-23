This week @aecasey - April was my get-pushed 508 challenge partner and said to me "Your challenge this week is to take a photograph that breaks composition rules: take a picture where the interest point(s) are located around the edge of the frame, not in the center or according to the rule of thirds.Your challenge this week is to take a photograph that breaks composition rules: take a picture where the interest point(s) are located around the edge of the frame, not in the center or according to the rule of thirds."
This was a quick shot as this plane flew above me.
Here is a photo for your challenge.