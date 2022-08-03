Previous
WWYDplay by dkbarnett
143 / 365

WWYDplay

A very simple edit, with a bit of foreground silhouette added to the scene.
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
67% complete

Mark ace
Beautiful
November 14th, 2023  
Dennis Fowler
It's sure is.
November 14th, 2023  
