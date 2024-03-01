Previous
Ombré Blue by dkbarnett
Ombré Blue

Sky and glass facade making blue. I liked the way this blue faded to shite at the top of the building. For the first time ever I thought I might try to participate in the rainbow challenge.
Delwyn Barnett

