15 / 365
Medical paraphernalia
For rainbow March - the colour purple.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
2
0
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
purple
,
still-life
,
rainbow-march
,
medical-supplies
Yao RL
ace
Love these multi - shade of purple.
March 3rd, 2024
Rick
Rick
Nice.
March 3rd, 2024
