Previous
30 / 365
Pink Dahlia
A pink dahlia on a misty, rainy day in Auckland
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
1
1
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra Images
Camera
X-T5
Taken
12th March 2024 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
dahlia
,
auckland
,
rainbow-march
,
rainbow-month
Christina
ace
Lovely focus and details with the rain drops
March 20th, 2024
