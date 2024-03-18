Sign up
31 / 365
Auckland Dockyard Tram
This is in its Wynyard Quarter home. I actually have never seen it doing the Wynyard loop but I understand it does do so most weekends.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Tags
red
,
tram
,
rainbow-month
,
wynyard-quarter
,
march-rainbow
