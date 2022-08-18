Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 424
Punting on the Avon River
Part of my walk around Hagley Park took in these Antigua Street boat sheds. I was lucky enough to see someone heading off on a punting trip.
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
Other
Camera
X-H1
Taken
18th August 2022 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
boat
,
christchurch
,
punting
,
boat-sheds
