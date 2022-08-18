Previous
Punting on the Avon River
Photo 424

Punting on the Avon River

Part of my walk around Hagley Park took in these Antigua Street boat sheds. I was lucky enough to see someone heading off on a punting trip.
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

Delwyn Barnett

