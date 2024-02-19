Previous
Spider legs by dkbarnett
Spider legs

I loved the markings on Costa's legs, plus they were so fluffy and cute.
19th February 2024

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
Susan Wakely ace
Great detail.
February 19th, 2024  
