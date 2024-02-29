Previous
Fisherman by dkbarnett
Photo 640

Fisherman

I also went for a drive to Westhaven Marina. Just beyond the harbour bridge is this road right by the harbour where I often see fishermen. This is very slow shutter using filters.
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Delwyn Barnett

