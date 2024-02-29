Sign up
Previous
Photo 640
Fisherman
I also went for a drive to Westhaven Marina. Just beyond the harbour bridge is this road right by the harbour where I often see fishermen. This is very slow shutter using filters.
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2524
photos
112
followers
110
following
Tags
sunset
,
fisherman
,
fishing
,
harbour
