Previous
Fly by dkbarnett
Photo 639

Fly

When I walked for Thai Takeaways last night, this was outside the shop in the shop's garden. Some kind of fruit that was obviously very attractive to flies.
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
175% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise