Photo 639
Fly
When I walked for Thai Takeaways last night, this was outside the shop in the shop's garden. Some kind of fruit that was obviously very attractive to flies.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
fruit
,
macro
,
fly
