Under watchful eyes by dkbarnett
Photo 638

Under watchful eyes

I didn't take any photos on 25 Feb, so here are a couple from my brief visit to the Auckland Zoo a few days ago. This is a baby flamingo chick, looking as though it has a lot of growing to do.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Delwyn Barnett

John Falconer ace
Obviously camera shy?
February 26th, 2024  
