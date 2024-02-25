Sign up
Previous
Photo 638
Under watchful eyes
I didn't take any photos on 25 Feb, so here are a couple from my brief visit to the Auckland Zoo a few days ago. This is a baby flamingo chick, looking as though it has a lot of growing to do.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
1
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2518
photos
112
followers
110
following
174% complete
631
632
633
634
635
636
637
638
Tags
chick
,
zoo
,
flamingo
John Falconer
ace
Obviously camera shy?
February 26th, 2024
