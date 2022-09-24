Previous
At my feet by dkbarnett
At my feet

While going for a walk in Dusky Sound I came across some cobwebs that had collected dew. If it wasn't for the dew drops on the cobwebs I would never have seen them, but I thought they looked intriguing.
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details

