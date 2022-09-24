Sign up
3 / 365
At my feet
While going for a walk in Dusky Sound I came across some cobwebs that had collected dew. If it wasn't for the dew drops on the cobwebs I would never have seen them, but I thought they looked intriguing.
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1595
photos
84
followers
82
following
1
2
3
Views
9
Album
When I just want to put one more in!
Camera
X-T4
Taken
24th September 2022 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
walk
,
bush
,
cobwebs
,
forest-floor
,
dewdrops
