42 / 365
Hermit Crab
This was a cute little hermit crab on the beach at Rocky Cove where we went while looking at aboriginal rock art.
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
2
2
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
When I just want to put one more in!
Camera
X-T4
Taken
10th July 2023 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
crab
,
hermit-crab
,
kimberley
,
rocky-cove
kali
ace
those google eyes! fresh out of a cartoon
August 4th, 2023
Rick
ace
Great close-up.
August 4th, 2023
