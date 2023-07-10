Previous
Hermit Crab by dkbarnett
42 / 365

Hermit Crab

This was a cute little hermit crab on the beach at Rocky Cove where we went while looking at aboriginal rock art.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Delwyn Barnett

kali ace
those google eyes! fresh out of a cartoon
August 4th, 2023  
Rick ace
Great close-up.
August 4th, 2023  
