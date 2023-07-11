Previous
Eagle Falls by dkbarnett
43 / 365

Eagle Falls

This tiny flower was growing out of the rocks at Eagle Falls. When you lightly touched the flower the stamen snapped down (inset). Obviously to put pollen on to whatever small insect had happened to land on the petals.
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Delwyn Barnett

Photo Details

