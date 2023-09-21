Previous
Architecture by dkbarnett
63 / 365

Architecture

I took this photo while waiting for my coffee to be made this morning. It is SOOC on a foggy morning in Auckland. It is actually looking upward toward the top of a skinny but iconic Auckland high rise building, but I rather liked this on its side.
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
17% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Louise
Striking simplicity. Fav
September 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise