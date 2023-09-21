Sign up
63 / 365
Architecture
I took this photo while waiting for my coffee to be made this morning. It is SOOC on a foggy morning in Auckland. It is actually looking upward toward the top of a skinny but iconic Auckland high rise building, but I rather liked this on its side.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
fog
,
architecture
,
building
,
minimalism
Christine Louise
Striking simplicity. Fav
September 21st, 2023
