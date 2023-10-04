Previous
Sprinkled with gold by dkbarnett
Sprinkled with gold

Another tui in the Queenstown Gardens. It is obvious from this photo that he has had his beak inside a few of the many kowhai flowers at present flowering in the park.
4th October 2023

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
Dawn ace
He has indeed a nice shot Delwyn
October 11th, 2023  
