64 / 365
Sprinkled with gold
Another tui in the Queenstown Gardens. It is obvious from this photo that he has had his beak inside a few of the many kowhai flowers at present flowering in the park.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1383
Photo Details
Tags
tui
queenstown-gardens
Dawn
ace
He has indeed a nice shot Delwyn
October 11th, 2023
