Photo 2679
Happy weekend
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
macro
,
orange
,
summer
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful pom-pom dahlia !
August 28th, 2020
