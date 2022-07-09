Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3148
Dictamnus albus ( Askrot )
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
0
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
3148
Views
6
365
NIKON D300S
3rd July 2022 12:04pm
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
pink
,
askrot
