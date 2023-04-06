Sign up
Photo 3356
Happy Easter
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
6
2
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
6th April 2023 1:24pm
yellow
flowers
macro
spring
tulips
easter
Diana
ace
Beatiful capture of my favourite flowers, Happy Easter to you and yours Elisabeth :-)
April 6th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Happy Easter to you too, lovely spring capture
April 6th, 2023
carol white
ace
Beautiful.Happy Easter, Elizabeth
April 6th, 2023
Josie Gilbert
Happy Easter to you too.
April 6th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful ! Happy Easter to you too !
April 6th, 2023
Beatrice Kocina
Beautiful bouquet of tulips. Happy Easter to you!
April 6th, 2023
