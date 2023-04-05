Sign up
Photo 3355
Art on a wall
Found this on a wall in town. It says everything is music. Music is everything.
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
4th April 2023 3:01pm
Tags
spring
,
art
,
wall
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great find, what a wonderful piece of wall art!
April 5th, 2023
