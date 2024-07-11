Sign up
Previous
Photo 3674
Maihaugen
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
3
5
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3674
photos
193
followers
187
following
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
1st July 2024 12:49pm
Tags
nature
,
old
,
holiday
,
landscape
,
museum
,
boat
,
summer
,
seascape
,
maihaugen
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot & reflections!
July 11th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
How lovely. It looks like it could have been taken a generation ago. :)
July 11th, 2024
KV
ace
Incredibly beautiful.
July 11th, 2024
